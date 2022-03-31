EAM Jaishankar Meets Mexico's Marcelo Casaubon; Hold Talks To Strengthen India-Mexico Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, on Wednesday and discussed a variety of subjects, including tight UNSC cooperation between the two nations. In a series of tweets, EAM Jaishankar said, "Warm and constructive meetings with Mexican FM @m ebrard today evening," adding, "Discussed our growing trade and investment, health, science & technology, and space sector collaboration."

The External Affairs Minister discussed UNSC cooperation and even congratulated his Mexican counterpart for taking over the Presidency Alliance. He said, "Also exchanged notes on our close UNSC cooperation. Congratulations Mexico for taking over the Presidency of the Pacific Alliance. Our regular engagements will continue providing greater energy to our relationship," Dr. Jaishankar further said.

India-Mexico moving towards a strategic & increasingly close relationship: Casaubon

On the other hand, the Mexican Foreign minister also tweeted and termed the conversation between him and Dr. Jaishankar a cordial one. While talking about the meeting, the Minister said, "Very cordial conversation about the bilateral relationship, investments, cooperation for drugs and vaccines, the international order and multilateralism. We are moving towards a strategic and increasingly close relationship."

Earlier on March 30, Dr. Jaishankar greeted his Mexican counterpart, who was visiting India for the first time and reiterated his desire to strengthen the India-Mexico friendship. "Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon is warmly welcomed to India. Continuing the privileged cooperation between India and Mexico," EAM Jaishankar had put out a tweet.

Mexican Foreign Minister on India visit; to travel to Mumbai

At the invitation of EAM Jaishankar, the Mexican Foreign Minister is in India for a two-day official visit from March 30 to April 1. In addition, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon will travel to Mumbai. Both Dr. Jaishankar and Casaubon will thoroughly examine bilateral relations as well as discuss international topics of mutual concern.

The Mexican Foreign Minister's visit comes after EAM Jaishankar visited Mexico in September last year. This exchange of visits is to help cement and enhance the special relationship between India and Mexico. Mexico is India's second-largest economic partner in Latin America, and it is a member of the United Nations Security Council with India for the years 2021-22.

