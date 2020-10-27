EAM Jaishankar Meets Mike Pompeo Ahead Of 2+2 Dialogue To Discuss India-US Security

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a meeting on Monday, October 26 wherein both parties affirmed the importance of US-India ties. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed a range of topics including the COVID-19 crisis as well as regional and international issues and agreed that the India-US ties were integral to the security and prosperity of both countries.

'Great Discussion': Pompeo

Taking to Twitter, the US Secretary of State stated that he and EAM Jaishakar had a ‘Great Discussion’ ahead of the third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. As per the US State Department's statement, Pompeo and Jaishankar discussed a wide range of topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to appropriate responses towards regional challenges and economic prosperity. Jaishankar also stated that he had a 'warm and productive' meeting with the US Secretary of State wherein both sides reviewed US-India ties.

Great discussion with @DrSJaishankar ahead of our third U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. We agree that the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is critical to the security and prosperity of both our countries, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world. pic.twitter.com/x4YvMt8nRC — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 26, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper arrived in India on Monday, October 26 for a two-day visit with the goal of holding the third edition of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Upon his arrival, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper was accorded Guard of Honour at South Block and was received by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the meeting.

As per reports, the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will focus on cross-cutting bilateral issues of mutual interest. During the meeting, it is also expected that the two sides will share views on key regional and international issues. The dialogue also saw the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geo-spatial cooperation.

