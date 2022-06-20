EAM Jaishankar Meets Vietnam's Communist Party Politburo Member Nguyen Van Nen In Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, June 20, held a meeting with Nguyen Van Nen, a member of the politburo of the Community Party of Vietnam and Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City. Taking to his Twitter handle, EAM S Jaishankar informed about his meeting with Nguyen Van Nen. He stressed that both sides continue to have high-level contacts in the 50th year of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and India.

Jaishankar further stated that they will continue to work as "trusted partners" to advance a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" between India and Vietnam. According to an ANI report, Nguyen Van Nen along with high-ranking officials is on a visit to India to mark the golden jubilee year of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and India.

The visit of Nguyen Van Nen is aimed at promoting cooperation activities between India and Vietnam and bolstering the strategic partnership between the two nations, ANI reported, citing Saigon Online. In addition, the visit is planned to know more about India's policies and the potential to have cooperation activities between the two sides. Nguyen Van Nen also held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. JP Nadda, in a tweet informed, "This meeting is a continuation and a part of our ‘Know BJP’ initiative, allowing us to shed more light upon our party’s history and contributions to nation-building."

Continuing our high level contacts in the Golden Jubilee year of our diplomatic ties. Pleased to meet Nguyen Van Nen, Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.



As trusted partners, we will keep working to advance our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. pic.twitter.com/skVYBrVONZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 20, 2022

It was an honour to meet and interact with Nguyen Van Nen, Senior member of the Communist Party of Vietnam today. This meeting is a continuation and a part of our ‘Know BJP’ initiative, allowing us to shed more light upon our party’s history and contributions to nation building. pic.twitter.com/1BtJSkI4yG — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 20, 2022

EAM Jaishankar meets Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son

Earlier on June 17, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in New Delhi. In a tweet, Jaishankar noted that the strategic partnership between the two nations has been able to make "significant progress." He further stated that advancements in cooperation in the areas of defence, economy, development and energy were recognised. According to Jaishankar, the two sides also exchanged agreement in the cyber security sector.

During the meeting, S Jaishankar and Bui Thanh Son discussed the Indo-Pacific and the need to set up a rules-based international order. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said that he was "honoured" to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations with Dr SJaishankar. He further said, "We are proud of traditional friendship and fully confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to blossom in the next 50 years and beyond!"

I’m honoured to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of 🇻🇳🇮🇳 Diplomatic Relations with FM @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. We are proud of 🇻🇳🇮🇳 traditional friendship and fully confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to blossom in the next 50 years and beyond! pic.twitter.com/7dx0PqcHHm — Bui Thanh Son (@FMBuiThanhSon) June 17, 2022

Delighted to meet @FMBuiThanhSon at the new Embassy building of Vietnam in New Delhi.



Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has made significant progress.



Recognized advancements in our political, defence, economic, energy and development cooperation. pic.twitter.com/yDYzf0tNjv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 17, 2022

India-Vietnam ties

The bilateral ties between Vietnam and India were established in 1972 and the relations between both sides continue to enhance. India is one of Vietnam's ten largest trading partners and trade between the two nations was more than USD 13.21 billion (Rs 10,29,34,10,33,500) in 2021, ANI reported. India has been ranked at 25th position among 140 countries and territories that has been investing in Vietnam with more than 300 projects.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)