EAM Jaishankar Says India Will Uphold Interests Of Developing World At UNSC

India's foreign minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on October 24, while wishing the United Nations its 75th anniversary, said reformed multilateralism has become an important requirement. Jaishankar said that as India will enter the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member next year in January, it will uphold the interests of developing nations and seek to strengthen the global unanimity on key issues of the present times.

'Multilateralism in danger'

According to news agency ANI, Jaishankar, during a book launch event on Saturday, said that multilateralism is in "serious danger" at the moment as bigger countries are focused on their own interests rather than working for the betterment of everyone. Jaishankar also reiterated India's long-standing stance that the United Nations is in dire need of reforms. Jaishankar on Friday had said that India remains committed and is deeply invested in the success of the United Nations.

"As a founding member of the United Nations, India is invested with its heart and soul, right from the crafting of the principles of the UN Charter to being in the forefront of keeping its peace," the external affairs minister said. Jaishankar also described the 75th anniversary of the global organisation as a major "milestone".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called for immediate reforms at the United Nations during his UNGA speech last month. Modi had said that for United Nations to still be relevant in the present times, the long-needed reforms is “the need of the hour”. Modi said that Indians have long waited for reforms and called for the country to be included in the UN's top decision-making body, the Security Council. "How long would a country have to wait, particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world?” Modi said.

