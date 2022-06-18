EAM Jaishankar Strongly Condemns Terror Attack On Kabul's Gurdwara, Calls It 'cowardly'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the reported terror attack on a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabula a "cowardly" act and said that it should be condemned in the strongest term by all. Notably, on Saturday morning, unknown armed assailants attacked the Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul, killing 60-year-old Sawinder Singh in it.

Taking to his Twitter, EAM S Jaishankar on Saturday said, "The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community."

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has also issued a statement, stating that India was "deeply concerned" at the reports stemming from Kabul about the terror attack on a sacred Gurdwara in the city, and was closely monitoring the situation.

"In response to media queries on reported attacks on a Gurudwara in Kabul, the Official Spokesperson Shri Arindam Bagchi said: We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," an official statement of the MEA read.

Terrorists who attacked Gurudwara in Kabul killed

Notably, all ISIS-Khorasan terrorists, who attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul, have been eliminated, an official informed. The attack took place on Saturday morning and a security guard of Gurdwara was also killed. He has been identified as Ahmad. Earlier it was reported that 15 people were trapped inside the Gurdwara but later BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that five people have been evacuated. However, three Sikhs present inside the Gurdwara are still missing, he said.

Speaking to Republic over the attack on Gurudwara, Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of Indian World Forum (IWF) informed that a security person, Ahmad of the Karte Parwan Gurdwara was killed in the attack by the ISIS-K terrorists. Meanwhile, two injured persons from the Sikh community who were present at the Gurdwara during the Granthi prayers were transferred to the hospital. As per reports, more than 400 to 500 Taliban government security forces have been deployed at the spot.

Kabul Gurdwara attack

Alarming reports came from Kabul on Saturday morning after unknown armed assailants entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the city. The attackers killed the guard of the Gurdwara as they made their way inside. Reportedly, the entire premises of Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Sahib Ji has been set on fire when a cross-battle between security forces and militants broke out.

According to the spokesman of Taliban's Interior Ministry, "Before entering, they attacked the guards with a grenade, which caused a fire, and two Hindu compatriots, who were injured in the attack, were evacuated and taken to hospital for treatment."

According to the statement, a car bomb was also detonated by insurgents Saturday morning before it reached its target. “The enemies of religion and country wanted to detonate a car bomb in a crowded place. “Fortunately, they did not reach their target and detonated a car bomb before reaching the target,” the statement said.