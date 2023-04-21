EAM Jaishankar To Embark On Nine-day Trip To Latin America; Here Is Itinerary

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will embark on a nine-day trip to Guyana (April 21–23), Panama (April 24–25), Colombia (April 25–27), and the Dominican Republic (April 27–29), beginning Friday, April 21, in order to explore bilateral cooperation in new areas.

EAM Jaishankar’s itinerary of nine-day trip to Latin America

EAM Jaishankar will embark on a visit to the Caribbean nation of Guyana from April 21–23, where he will be interacting with several ministers and also co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart, Hugh Hilton Todd, which will entail discussions on the whole gamut of issues between the two countries. According to the MEA's official press release, the EAM's visit to Guyana would also provide an opportunity for a bilateral meeting with participating ministers in the India-COFCOR (Council on Foreign and Community Relations), a group of 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Following the visit to Guyana, Jaishankar will travel to Panama from April 24 to 25. Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo will serve as his host as he addresses the top leadership. He will meet with representatives of the eight-nation Central American Integration System (SICA) during the India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting, which will also be held during this visit.

The EAM will travel to Colombia from April 25 to April 27. While there, he will meet with numerous high-ranking officials from the government, business, and civil society. According to a statement from the External Affairs Ministry, his trip to Colombia would be the first visit by a foreign minister to the nation.

In addition, Jaishankar's trip to the Dominican Republic marks India's highest-level visit there since diplomatic ties were established in 1999. The period of his visit is April 27–29.

Following the establishment of India’s resident embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022, this will be EAM’s first visit. EAM will speak with Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez in addition to calling on the nation's political leadership, according to a press statement.

The Indian resident mission would also be formally inaugurated by the two leaders. Additionally, EAM is scheduled to give a speech at the Dominican Republic Foreign Ministry.

At business activities that are also scheduled during the visit, an Indian corporate delegation led by CII will be joining EAM. These meetings highlight the rising desire for closer trade links on both sides. Additionally, EAM will meet people from the Indian community in each of the four nations.

The momentum of the India-LAC contacts is increased by EAM's tour of these four nations, his bilateral interactions, as well as his discussions with counterparts of crucial organisations like CARICOM and SICA.

According to the official press release, it will facilitate a chance to maintain high-level contacts with Latin American and Caribbean nations and to look into new opportunities for collaboration in a variety of fields, especially in the event of a pandemic.