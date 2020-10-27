EAM Jaishankar, US State Sec Pompeo Affirm Substantial Growth In India-US Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that bilateral ties between the two countries had grown exponentially in every domain. Jaishanker also added that his meeting with Pompeo on Monday. October 36 was "warm and productive". US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mike Esper are in India for a two-day visit wherein the 2 US diplomats will take part in the third edition of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

India-US bilateral ties have improved greatly: Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar also said that he is eagerly looking forward to the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue that will be held on Tuesday, October 27. He added that the US and India were continuing to work closely in plurilateral and multilateral formats.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar also added that India and the US have increased and improved their foreign policy consultations and cooperation’s over the years. While Jaishankar and Pompeo held a meeting ahead of the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper also held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Warm and productive meeting with @SecPompeo. Discussed key bilateral, regional and global issues. Reviewed progress in ties: grown substantially in every domain. Our foreign policy consultations and cooperation have expanded. pic.twitter.com/5HNbXQKi5S — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 26, 2020

US Secretaries arrived in India on Monday, October 26 for a two-day visit with the goal of holding the third edition of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. Upon his arrival, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper was accorded Guard of Honour at South Block and was received by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present at the meeting.

As per reports, the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will focus on cross-cutting bilateral issues of mutual interest. During the meeting, it is also expected that the two sides will share views on key regional and international issues. The dialogue also saw the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geo-spatial cooperation.

(With ANI Inputs, Image Twitter/@SecPompeo)

