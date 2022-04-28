EAM Jaishankar Visits Dhaka For Bilateral Talks With Bangladeshi Counterpart Abdul Momen

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar visited Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 28 for a brief official visit and to hold bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen. Notably, this marked Dr. Jaishankar's first visit to Bangladesh since March 2021.

S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan starting today, April 28.

EAM S. Jaishankar was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh A.K. Abdul Momen and other bureaucrats at Bangladesh Air Force Base, Bangabandhu, on Thursday. The External Affairs Minister's half-day official visit to Bangladesh is aimed at laying the groundwork for Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India.

EAM Jaishankar presents PM Modi's invitation to Bangladesh PM to visit New Delhi

During his visit to Dhaka, EAM Jaishankar also called on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to present to her an invitation sent by her Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit New Delhi, apart from holding discussions with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen.

"EAM S. Jaishankar of India will pay a visit to Prime Minister Hasina at her official residence in Ganabhaban to hand over the invitation letter, which will be followed by a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Momen at the Foreign Service Academy," according to the official release.

According to an official statement released on Wednesday, EAM S. Jaishankar's visit to Bangladesh can be considered in the context of frequent bilateral high-level visits and interactions, particularly as both sides commemorate 50 years of diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina visited New Delhi back in 2019 to have bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart, and also to attend the Indian Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Bangladesh and India are expected to fix the date of the 7th Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting which will be conducted in New Delhi.

During his three-day visit, EAM Dr. Jaishankar will meet with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering during his visit to the country. He will also meet Dr. Tandi Dorji, his Bhutan counterpart.

Image: ANI