EAM Points Out To 'intense Challenge' With China & 'successful Diplomacy' With Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Sunday, while interacting with the Indian diaspora in Vienna, described the problem with China as an 'intense challenge'. Further, taking a swipe at Pakistan, EAM S Jaishankar said that the problem of cross-border terrorism from Islamabad is still continuing.

So glad to interact with the thriving Indian community in Vienna today.



Appreciate the cultural performance that underlined how strong the connect is with our motherland. The image of the Indian community has done much to build goodwill between India and Austria.

In his interaction, EAM Jaishankar said, "Now, I spoke to you about the changes in governance. Let me also say that there have been obvious in this period, very profound changes in our national security. And a lot of that, of course, is centered around more intense challenges that we face on our northern border with China. I think most of you would be familiar with that.”

He further pointed out that India continues to have, of course, the problem of cross-border terrorism with Pakistan. Notably, Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector on December 9. PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of the Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by Indian troops firmly and resolutely, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a statement in both houses of Parliament after the clash. The Galwan incident was another episode that strained India-China’s relationship.

'Succesful diplomacy with Bangladesh': EAM

Speaking about relations with Bangladesh in Vienna, Jaishankar said, "But if there is one border and one region which has dramatically improved in the last decade, it is actually eastern and northeastern India. And the reason for that is that we have actually vastly improved our relationship with Bangladesh. We have settled our land boundary agreement with that country. And really, that is an example of successful diplomacy that has directly contributed.”

The External Affairs Minister is on his official visit to Austria, where he met Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and Bulgarian President Rumen Georgiev Radev.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A good meeting in Vienna with President Rumen Georgiev Radev of Bulgaria. Discussed strengthening of our cooperation in the context of Make in India, near-shoring and building resilient supply chains.”

A good meeting in Vienna with President Rumen Georgiev Radev of Bulgaria.



Discussed strengthening of our cooperation in the context of Make in India, near-shoring and building resilient supply chains.

Further, Jaishankar emphasised that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a matter of 'deep concern'. He said that India is on the side of peace and therefore has been urging both countries to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Raising concern on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said, "For us, this conflict is really a matter of very very deep concern. It is a deep concern because as PM Modi declared in September we actually believe that this is no longer an era of war where you cannot settle differences and issues through violence and conflict.”

“So from the very beginning, our effort has been to urge or to return to dialogue and diplomacy. We continued to press on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has spoken on numerous occasions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. I myself talk to my colleagues in Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

He further asked the countries, who believe that the only solution must lie through negotiation, to speak up clearly in that regard. "We are on the side of peace, and a large part of the world thinks similarly to us,” Jaishankar added.