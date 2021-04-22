Earth Day 2021: Seven Ways To Switch To 'Green Skin Care' That Do Not Cost The Earth

On the occasion of Earth Day on April 22, as the world reflects on its actions that degraded the planet over the last few decades, Dr. Mitali Madhusmita, The Art of Living’s senior Ayurveda Expert and Head Doctor at Sri Sri Tattva Panchakarma shared seven methods to switch to ‘Green Skincare’ that do not cost the Earth. From plastic containers to microbeads to the harmful chemicals stirred into the lotions, and potions and serums-beauty pollution is at its worst in today’s day and age. The beauty industry globally releases 120 billion units of packaging in the market each year, most of which is not recyclable.

Ways to switch to 'Green Skincare'

Lookout for Greenwashing: Greenwashing is when a company pulls the wool over your eyes marketing itself as ‘eco’ or ‘green’. ‘Made with natural ingredients' doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s good for you or the environment. Look beyond the labels, dig deeper, ask questions.

Go green with the natural healing and wellness systems like Ayurveda that have stood the test of time. With Ayurveda, you get beauty that comes from within – an inner-outer beauty balance. More Ayurveda hacks for holistic beauty (while being environmentally conscious!)

1. A neat cleaning trick - To cleanse your face and neck, make this amazing pack. Use a fresh one every alternate day.

Mix 4 teaspoons besan, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon yoghurt and a pinch of turmeric into a paste. Apply over the face and neck. Once it dries up, wash it off with warm water.

Removes tans

Removes oiliness

Lightens skin tone

Chases away pimples and blackheads

Fades acne scars

Nourishes dry skin

Has anti-ageing properties

2. Moisturising magic - Moisturise your face with coconut oil – it’s light, cool and soothing. You could try ghee as well. Dry and irritated skin will calm down with an organic castor oil mask. Excess oil? Mop it up with besan.

3. Toning treat - Nothing will lift your spirits as much as a rosewater spray! It smells lovely, feels cool and can be used several times a day. An easy way to get soft, supple skin.

4. 2 in 1 exfoliation - This mask is both soothing and exfoliating. Slice up half a ripe banana, mash completely. Stir in 2 tablespoons of oats and 1 teaspoon of honey. Massage this awesomeness into your skin. Leave on for about 20 minutes, wash off with warm water.

Heals blemishes

Repairs damaged skin

Cheers up tired, inflamed skin

Has skin-boosting vitamins

Adds an instant glow

5. A natural bleach -Take equal amounts of yoghurt and tomato juice. Mix thoroughly, then apply over face, neck and other affected areas. Rinse off after 30 minutes with warm water. Try this every 2 days until you’re happy with the results.

Anti-blemish

Anti tan

Tots up a glow

6. Shoo off acne marks with tulsi - Make a paste with a few tulsi leaves and some orange peel powder. Apply, leave on for 10 to 15 minutes, wash off. Banishes acne marks. Pampers a bloom into your skin.

7. Neem oil dots for spots - Apply neem oil directly on pimples and inflamed spots, leave overnight. It dries up the area but is ‘cool’ about it. Ideal for summer.

Allow aloe vera into your life - Aloe vera is known for pacifying sunburns. But that’s not all. It makes the skin smooth, supple and younger-looking. You can use it topically or sip it in juice.

Top general tips from Ayurveda for great skin

Get your 7 hour shut-eye at night

Guzzle lots of warm water through the day

Add fresh buttermilk and tender coconut water to your to-drink list

Tank up on plenty of sweet, juicy fruits

‘Feed’ your skin. Supplement your diet with organic milk, whole grains and green leafy vegetables.

Go nuts. Almonds and walnuts are superfoods

Seeds are superfoods too. Tuck into flaxseeds, pumpkin, sunflower and chia seeds

Also on the superfoods list are amla and avocado.

Microbeads are a no-no: Microbeads are tiny exfoliating non-biodegradable plastic pieces found in face washes and toothpaste. Not so great for you and totally terrible for the environment. These tiny little plastic culprits slip into oceans and lakes, where they are wreaking havoc on entire marine ecosystems. According to a Toxics Link study, 50 per cent of the facewash products and 67 per cent of the facial scrubs are found to contain microbeads, and the most commonly found is polyethene.

Reduce, reuse, recycle: There are carpets of plastic debris in our oceans that are so huge, they can be seen from space. Avoid plastic as far as possible – switch to refillable options. Check to see if the company accepts empty jars and bottles for recycling.

Image credits: Pixabay/Unsplash



