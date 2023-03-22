Earthquake Do's And Don'ts To Ensure Your Safety Before, During And After The Jolt

After several parts of North India felt strong tremors as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Tuesday late at night, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shared Do's and Don'ts to ensure safety before, during, and after an earthquake.

The Do's and Don'ts before an earthquake include:

Consult a structural engineer to make your house earthquake resistant;

Repair deep plaster cracks on walls and ceilings;

Fasten shelves securely to walls; place heavy/large objects on lower shelves:

Have an emergency kit ready:

Develop an emergency communication plan for the family;

Learn the technique of 'Drop-Cover-Hold'.

The Do's and Don'ts during an earthquake include:

Stay calm and do not panic;

Drop under a table; Cover your head with one hand and hold the table till the tremors last;

Run outside as soon as the tremors stop but do not use lift;

When outside move away from buildings, trees, walls and poles;

When inside a vehicle-pull over in an open place and remain inside; avoid bridges.

The Do's and Don'ts after an earthquake include:

Avoid entering damaged buildings;

If trapped in rubble:

i. Do not light a matchstick; - Cover your mouth with a cloth;

ii. Tap on a pipe or wall;

iii. Sound a whistle;

iv. Shout only as a last resort.

Use stairs and NOT lifts or elevators.

According to an automated report generated by the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The earthquake was at a depth of 156 km.