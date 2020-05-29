Earthquake Of 4.6 Magnitude On Richter Scale Hits Haryana's Rohtak; Tremors Felt In Delhi

While rains lash in parts of Delhi, the national capital region, on Friday, also experienced an earthquake of 4.6 Richter scale, as confirmed by National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremors of the earthquake were felt in Delhi too. The earthquake hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 9:08 PM.

Earthquake hits NCR

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) https://t.co/KxCMw8I680 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020



Previous earthquakes in Delhi

Earlier on April 13, an earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hit Delhi at 1:26 PM. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured 9 KM North of New Delhi at a depth of 5 KM. The nearby areas which felt most of the tremors are disticts in UP and Haryana like - Gurugram, Kharkhoda, Rohtak, Sonipat, Faridabad, Manesar, Jhajjar etc. This was the second earthquake to hit Delhi within 24 hours.

A day before, tremors of an earthquake were felt in parts of Delhi- NCR region on April 12. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the 3.7 Richter scale earthquake is 4km NW of Sardhana, India. CM Arvind Kejriwal prayed for everyone's safety. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on the other hand, expressed dismay at the new development.

कोरोना कम था जो भूकम्प भी मचा दिया.... क्या मन में है देवा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 12, 2020

USGS has reported that the epicentre of the earthquake is on the UP-Delhi border and occured at 5:45 PM (IST). Nearby places that have felt tremors are UP's Sardhana, Daurāla, Budhāna, Khatauli and the national capital- Delhi. The earthquake is 10km in depth.