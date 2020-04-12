The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR Region As National Capital Battles Coronavirus

General News

Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spread across the nation, tremors of an earthquake were felt in parts of Delhi- NCR region on Sunday.

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spread across the nation, tremors of an earthquake were felt in parts of Delhi- NCR region on Sunday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the 3.7 richter scale earthquake is 4km NW of Sardhana, India. CM Arvind Kejriwal prayed for everyone's safety. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on the other hand, expressed dismay at the new development. More details are awaited.

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ventilators
PAK PM RAISES ATOM BOMB AMID COVID
Kapil Sibal
CONGRESS ATTACKS MODI
BJP LEADERS FEEDING NEEDY THROUGH MODI KITCHENS
Swords, kattas
ARSENAL RECOVERED FROM GOONS
Lockdown
10 FOREIGNERS PUNISHED IN RISHIKESH
HDFC
PCOB BUYS 1% STAKE IN HDFC LTD