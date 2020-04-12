Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR Region As National Capital Battles Coronavirus

Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic spread across the nation, tremors of an earthquake were felt in parts of Delhi- NCR region on Sunday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the 3.7 richter scale earthquake is 4km NW of Sardhana, India. CM Arvind Kejriwal prayed for everyone's safety. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on the other hand, expressed dismay at the new development. More details are awaited.

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020