EC Reviews Manipur Poll Preparedness; No Halt On Rallies Amid COVID Outbreak

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday held a review meeting on poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur with representatives of political parties, Chief Secretary, DGP, and other officials. The meeting was led virtually by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey.

In the review meeting, issues such as misuse of money power, illicit liquor, narcotics drugs and intimidation to influence voters were discussed with representatives of political parties such as the TMC, BJP, CPI (M), Congress and others who requested a 'strict vigil' on election expenses by candidates to ensure a free and fair poll.

"While expressing concerns about pre-poll violence, the political parties demanded deployment of adequate security forces during the poll process and other relevant measures. The political parties also raised concerns about the implementation of strict COVID protocols for the safety of everybody," the EC said in a release.

No halt on rallies amid COVID outbreak

Even with the threat of Omicron looming, no instructions were given by the EC to refrain from holding rallies or address political gatherings virtually amid the pandemic. Instead, the EC urged political parties to participate in 'COVID safe elections in the state' and encouraged the government to scale up vaccination.

"During the review meeting, the Commission emphasised focus on the conduct of safe elections with 100% vaccination of all polling staff, proper sanitisation and social distancing at the polling stations. CEC Shri Chandra conveyed his concern to Chief Secretary, Manipur regarding the low vaccination rate in the state and asked for expediting the same," the poll body said in the release.

To assure political parties, the EC said that measures like webcasting/videography, deployment of CAPF personnel and

Micro Observers would be done in vulnerable polling areas. The CEC also directed for a strict vigil on the international border to ensure no unlawful transit and infiltration across borders. Moreover, for the first time in Manipur, the option of a Postal Ballot facility would be provided during the elections for Absentee Voters (around 80+ senior citizens), PwD electors and COVID-19 suspects or affected persons.