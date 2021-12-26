ED Quizzes Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra Inside Agra Jail In Connection With Extortion Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday questioned Uttar Pradesh MLA Vijay Mishra in connection with a money laundering case. The four-time Gyanpur MLA is currently lodged in the Agra Jail in a property-grabbing case. Vijay Mishra was arrested by the UP Police from Madhya Pradesh's Bhadoia district on August 15, 2020.

He is the fourth politician after Azam Khan (sitting MP), Mukhtar Ansari (MLA) Atiq Ahmed (ex-MP) who has been questioned in separate money laundering cases lodged against them.

Mishra had won the 2017 Assembly election on NISHAD Party ticket. He is a history-sheeter with 73 cases against him with 11 cases pending against him.

The case was lodged by his relative Krishna Kanth Tiwari accusing Mishra, his MLC wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu of forcibly getting his property registered in their names. Ramlali and Vishnu (35) are still absconding and the court has issued an order for attaching their property.