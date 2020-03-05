ED Raids Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Residence In Alleged Money Laundering Case 

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, March 5, raided the residence of the founder of the now-grounded Jet Airways Naresh Goyal in Mumbai. The raid was conducted in connection with an alleged money laundering probe initiated by ED.

This raid comes after a travel company filed an FIR accusing Goyal and his wife, Anita Goyal, of cheating it of Rs 46 crore. ED has also an ECIR against the Goyals and Jet Airways in the matter. Goyal's statement has been recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the agency's zonal office in Mumbai.

Goyal questioned by ED

In September, Goyal was questioned in Mumbai by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of an alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law. It was the first time that the central agency was grilling him after it conducted searches against him in August.

Goyal's statement was recorded under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). A dozen premises, including Goyal's Mumbai residence in Mumbai, his group companies, their directors and offices of Jet Airways, were searched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 23. The businessman's empire had 19 privately-held companies, five of which were registered abroad.

Family stopped from leaving the country

In May, Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were stopped from leaving the country by immigration authorities at Mumbai airport, minutes before their aircraft was about to take off for London via Dubai. The couple was on board Emirates Airways flight EK 507.

An airport official said the aircraft was called back to the parking bay at the time of taxing. A source at Jet Airways said the couple was travelling with four big-sized suitcases.

Earlier in April, Jet Airways officers and staff association president Kiran Pawaskar had written to the Mumbai police commissioner demanding that passports of Goyal and other directors of the airline be impounded as the staff had not been paid salaries for several months.

Naresh and Anita Goyal had resigned from the board of Jet Airways, which the former founded 26 years ago, in March following a debt restructuring plan. He had also resigned as the airline's chairman.

