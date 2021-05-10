Egypt Sends 3 Planes With Medical Aid To India Amid COVID Surge

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that Egypt delivered 300 oxygen cylinders, 50 oxygen concentrators, 20 ventilators, 8000 vials of Remdesivir and other medical equipment to India via 3 aircraft on Monday, May 10. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi appreciated support from Egypt during these unprecedented times.

Egypt sends medical assistance to India

While sharing a picture on Twitter, Bagchi wrote, "Fast expanding relations. 3 aircrafts loaded with medical equipment arrive from Egypt. Total shipment includes 300 oxygen cylinders, 50 oxygen concentrators, 20 ventilators, 8000 vials of Remdesivir & other medical equipment. Deeply appreciate this support from our friend." According to the reports, the supplies shipped to India in cooperation with the Egyptian armed forces.

Last week, the Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced the shipment of 30 tonnes of medical supplies to India to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Egypt's health ministry in an official statement stated, " Egypt’s keenness to help the world countries during the times of crises within the framework of its leading role."

India Embassy in Egypt also conveyed gratitude to the government and citizens of Egypt for their generous support. It wrote on Twitter, "Greatly appreciate Egypt's gesture of generous support. #IndiaEgypt."

Medical aid from Emirates

As India is facing the second of Coronavirus pandemic, several countries across the world are standing in solidarity with the nation. Many countries delivered medical assistance to India in these unfortunate times. In support of India's fight against the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, Emirates Airlines has built a humanitarian airbridge between Dubai and India to transport urgent medical and relief supplies. On an "as available" basis, Emirates will give free cargo capacity on all of its flights to nine cities in India, assisting foreign NGOs in getting relief supplies to where they are needed quickly. In recent weeks, Emirates SkyCargo has flown medicines and medical equipment to India on scheduled and charter cargo flights.

