Election Commission To Hear Shiv Sena Party Name, Symbol Case On December 12

Post the decision of the Delhi High Court dismissing ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s plea challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to freeze the election symbol and name of Shiv Sena and directing to expedite the case, the first hearing of Shiv Sena symbols dispute case will be held on December 12 by the ECI.

The Commission also directed both parties to submit any further statements/documents by 5 pm on December 9.

The first hearing of Shiv Sena symbols dispute case will held on December 12 by the Election Commission of India. Commission has also directed both parties to submit any further statements/documents by 5pm on 9.12.2022 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

In a major blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, now known as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) the Delhi High Court on November 15 dismissed Uddhav Thackeray’s plea challenging the EC's decision to freeze the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the symbol. The court pronounced the decision after hearing detailed submissions by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devdatt Kamat who appeared for Thackeray and Eknath Shinde's counsels Rajiv Nayar and Neeraj Kishan Kaul.

Taking the leadership of the coup inside the Shiv Sena and after garnering the support of 40 out of 55 MLAs, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on July 19 submitted the affidavits of 12 out of 19 MPs, 40 out of 55 MLAs, 11 state chiefs, 144 office-bearers and 1,51,483 primary members to show its strength, filed a plea before the EC to declare the group led by him as Shiv Sena and also allot the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol to it.

Further, he also stated that over 10 lakh affidavits of primary members will be submitted to the poll body in the next four weeks. Subsequently in order to avoid confusion and contradiction, given the urgency of the Andheri by-election on November 3, EC blocked the party name and symbol on October 8.

Subsequently, the poll body announced new names - Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena for the Thackeray faction and Shinde group respectively. While the Thackeray faction was allocated the election symbol, 'flaming torch', the Shinde camp bagged the 'two swords and a shield' symbol.

IMAGE: Republic World