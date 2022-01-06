The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in coming days and will hold a meeting with health officials today. According to sources, the EC is likely to decide on poll dates on, January 7, and announce them subsequently. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab will all go into elections in the coming months as confirmed earlier by the EC. The decision to announce the dates comes amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, the EC is set to meet with the health ministry officials. The EC will likely meet with the ministry over the next two days to discuss the protocols to be followed during the upcoming assembly elections. The EC is currently holding meetings with several stakeholders of the five poll-bound states to study the preparedness ahead of the elections, which is slated to take place in the coming months.

Image: FACEBOOK/ PTI