The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Elephant Breaks Wooden Electric Fence Using Brilliant Technique

General News

Elephant breaking electric fence with innovative technique breaks internet. The mahout pushed the wooden pillar to open the barrier carefully avoiding the wire.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
elephant

A video of an elephant breaking an electric fence without single harm is taking the internet by storm. Elephants have been studied as quite intelligent animals and this fact was proved by an elephant who was caught in the camera while making attempts to break a hard-wired electric fence. The elephant managed to break the fence as well. In the video, one can see a elephant pushing the bar of the fence with his trunk carefully avoiding the wires to move ahead. It repeats the same as it crosses a road and reaches another fence on the other side. 

Read: Coimbatore: Special 'Yagna' Performed To Save Elephants And Cows From Train Accidents

The video was shared online by Twitter user Dr PM Dhakate and has been going viral since its been posted. The elephant first checks with its foot if it can get an electric shock by lightly touching the wires. After checking for electricity, it then pushes down the wooden pole. Its attempts to push it off but it doesn't end there as it throws a wooden log to further exert pressure for breaking the fence. By now the video has been viewed over 3,000 times and garnered over 365 likes. Take a look at the video.

Read: No Elephant Safari In Dudhwa National Park This Season

Netizens divided over the video

Netizens seem divided over the video. Some seem to laud the intelligence of the elephant while others raised the issue of the distressed state of animals. A user said: "We have to find ways to co-exist than to create barriers". A second user said: "It's a #Crime to harness their natural movements by squeezing and snatching their foods and shelters ..". While a third wrote: "Wonderful !!" and a fourth added: "Amazing".

Read: Miraculous Escape For Elephants As Transformer Explodes In Coimbatore

Read: Cambodia: Come 2020, There Will Be No Elephant Ride At Angkor Archeological Park

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG