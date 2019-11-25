Elephant Breaks Wooden Electric Fence Using Brilliant Technique

A video of an elephant breaking an electric fence without single harm is taking the internet by storm. Elephants have been studied as quite intelligent animals and this fact was proved by an elephant who was caught in the camera while making attempts to break a hard-wired electric fence. The elephant managed to break the fence as well. In the video, one can see a elephant pushing the bar of the fence with his trunk carefully avoiding the wires to move ahead. It repeats the same as it crosses a road and reaches another fence on the other side.

Read: Coimbatore: Special 'Yagna' Performed To Save Elephants And Cows From Train Accidents

The video was shared online by Twitter user Dr PM Dhakate and has been going viral since its been posted. The elephant first checks with its foot if it can get an electric shock by lightly touching the wires. After checking for electricity, it then pushes down the wooden pole. Its attempts to push it off but it doesn't end there as it throws a wooden log to further exert pressure for breaking the fence. By now the video has been viewed over 3,000 times and garnered over 365 likes. Take a look at the video.

Gajraj, The Elephant, is one of the most intelligent animals in the animal kingdom. An amazing video, showing how the elephant first checks for electricity flowing in the wires, breaks two barriers, keeping itself safe in the process and thereby dispersing in the forest!

VC: WA pic.twitter.com/Bk0mAudrQV — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) November 25, 2019

Read: No Elephant Safari In Dudhwa National Park This Season

Netizens divided over the video

Netizens seem divided over the video. Some seem to laud the intelligence of the elephant while others raised the issue of the distressed state of animals. A user said: "We have to find ways to co-exist than to create barriers". A second user said: "It's a #Crime to harness their natural movements by squeezing and snatching their foods and shelters ..". While a third wrote: "Wonderful !!" and a fourth added: "Amazing".

Read: Miraculous Escape For Elephants As Transformer Explodes In Coimbatore

It’s a sad state of affairs... — kamal (@Kamaalsharma) November 25, 2019

There is very little the elephant can't get past. Except humans with guns and those driving trains! — Shazza (@Shantz66) November 25, 2019

Looks like a Sri Lankan elephant because so tall ! — The Doberman Gang of India/Rosarian (@DobieIndica) November 25, 2019

Read: Cambodia: Come 2020, There Will Be No Elephant Ride At Angkor Archeological Park