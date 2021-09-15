Elephant enters Jollygrant airport

Rishikesh, Sept 15 (PTI) A wild elephant broke into the Jollygrant Airport premises here in the wee hours of Wednesday and reached its runway.

The elephant broke the boundary wall of the airport and entered it at around 2.30 AM, Range Officer of Thano in Dehradun forest division Natthi Lal Dobhal said.

The security staff at the airport were taken aback to see the pachyderm roaming on the runway, he said.

They immediately informed the Forest Department.

It took forest department personnel nearly two hours to evict the elephant from the airport, he said.

On its way back the elephant entered a nearby village and broke the boundary walls of several houses.

Jollygrant airport is part of the state's lone jumbo corridor Shivalik Elephant Reserve which has now been denotified. PTI CORR ALM RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)