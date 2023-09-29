Embraer's Aircraft For Akash: Brazil's Unconventional Defence Proposal To India

In a strategic overture, the Brazilian Army Chief of Staff, General Fernando Jose’ Santana Soares e Silva, has expressed Brazil's keen interest in procuring India's indigenous Akash Air Defence system. However, what makes this proposition distinctive is Brazil's offer of a barter deal. Brazil has proposed to buy the Akash missiles from India, in exchange of India's acquisition of Embraer aircraft from Brazil.

Brazil's proposition adds a unique dimension to the defence trade between the two nations. While the specific Embraer aircraft models were not specified, they align with India's ongoing procurement objectives. Currently, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively seeking 40 Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) to bolster its transport capabilities. Embraer's C-390M Medium-Haul Transport Aircraft has been put forward as a potential candidate for this requirement. Additionally, India is exploring options to acquire six EMB-145 aircraft for its Netra Mk1/A Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) fleet.

Leveraging Available Assets: Embraer's Aircraft

The Indian Navy's Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) is a critical component of its maritime surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. These advanced aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art radar and communication systems, allowing them to detect and track threats across vast stretches of the Indian Ocean. These AWACS platforms play a pivotal role in enhancing situational awareness, maritime domain awareness, and the overall security of India's maritime interests.

Embraer's aircraft models, particularly the EMB-145 series, hold significant potential for India's defence needs. While production of the EMB-145 series ceased in 2020, a substantial number of these aircraft remain operational in the commercial aviation sector. With nearly 700 units produced and approximately 500 currently in service worldwide, there is a considerable pool of EMB-145 aircraft available. India's consideration of sourcing used aircraft for conversion into AWACS platforms indicates a pragmatic approach to meeting its airborne surveillance requirements.

Brazil's proposal underscores its commitment to exploring mutually beneficial defence collaborations with India. Leveraging its extensive experience in aircraft manufacturing, especially through Embraer, Brazil seeks to enhance its defence capabilities while concurrently supporting India's air defence infrastructure. Such collaborations not only bolster national security but also strengthen bilateral ties between nations.

As India evaluates this unique barter proposition, it opens up opportunities for strategic partnerships that could enhance both countries' defence capabilities while fostering a closer relationship in the realm of defence procurement and technology exchange. This potential exchange signifies a significant step in India's quest for self-reliance in defence manufacturing and its commitment to exploring innovative solutions for its security needs.