Employees Of ATM Loading Firm Held Misappropriating Rs 1.77 Crore

Three employees of a firm that replenishes ATMs were arrested here on Saturday for alleged misappropriating Rs 1.77 crore out of an amount they were supposed to load in the machines, police said.

They were arrested near a bus stand on the Ghinghran road following a complaint lodged against them by the company's regional manager, Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Pramendra Dobhal said.

Devraj Singh Bisht, Ashish Singh Bisht and Jogender Kumar have been apprehended, police said.

They are accused of misappropriating Rs 1.77 crore out of an amount they were supposed to load in ATMs in Gopeshwar and Karnaprayag, Dobhal said.

The matter came to light during an audit, the officer said.