Ensure COVID-19 Norms In Protest Sites To Prevent Nizamuddin Markaz-like Situation: SC

As the farmers' protest enters the 43rd day, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde issued a warning that if necessary precautions are not taken at the protest site then it might lead to a situation similar to that of the Nizamuddin Markaz event where a Tablighi Jamaat congregation allegedly neglected the government guidelines on COVID-19 emerging as one of the biggest hotspots of the virus.

The apex court stated, "We are concerned about taking precautions against the spread of the pandemic because of large gatherings. If precautions are not taken, then it would create a Tablighi Jamaat type situation."

Centre agrees to comply with CJI's warning

Responding to the warning issued by the CJI, the Centre assured the Supreme Court that it will check up on the status of COVID-19 precautions in the farmers' protest sites and also appraise the court about the same. This statement by the SC comes after the agitating farmer unions decided to stage a tractor march in Delhi on Thursday.

Farmers begin tractor rally at Delhi borders

The Kisan unions are staging a tractor rally in the national capital on Thursday. This tractor rally comes ahead of the 8th round of talks between the Centre and the farmers which are all set to take place on January 8. So far, 7 rounds of talks between the farmers and the Centre have remained inconclusive as the latter refused to fulfil the main demand to roll back the 3 contentious farm laws.

The tractor rally called by the Sanyuta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, is scheduled to start from Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad towards Palwal in Haryana and back through the expressway. Noida Police has announced that there will be diversions on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the afternoon on Thursday due to the ‘tractor rally’.

Keeping the tractor rally in mind, vehicles will not be allowed to get on the eastern peripheral expressway from Beel Akbarpur and Sirsa cut towards Palwal from 12 pm to 3 pm. Similarly, vehicles won't be allowed on the expressway from Sirsa Cut and Beel Akbarpur towards Sonipat from 2 pm to 5 pm and will be diverted, the police said in a statement.

Farmers' protest continues

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the 3 Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. PM Modi has also released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

