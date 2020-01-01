Epic Robbery Fail: Thief Finds Only Rs 487 After Breaking Into A Post Office

In the case of a thieving plan gone wrong, a thief spent all energy into breaking into a post office only to find nothing valuable. The thief, who broke open a hole in the wall of a post office in east Delhi and hoped to leave with a bag full of cash, was left disappointed on finding just Rs 487 in the cash chest.

Robber was a minor

According to reports, when sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh Verma discovered the theft after he opened the post office on Monday. He found a hole in the wall and cash chest was left open hinting that the robbery happened after the office was closed at 5:30 pm on Saturday. “A total of Rs 487 was stolen," he told the police in a statement.

The DCP said that it was likely that the dilapidated condition of the building gave the thief the idea to commit the theft. He added that it wouldn’t have taken the thief much effort to break a hole in such a wall. He added that the hole is so narrow that only a slim child could have entered it. He further said that they were probing whether it was the role of an individual boy or he was used by someone to carry out the theft.

Another cop said that they also found an untouched bag containing Rs 5,000 in the post office strengthening their belief that the suspect is a minor who didn’t bother to check around before leaving the post office. Amit Sharma, the deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara district), said that the post office is located in an old building in a housing complex in Mansarovar Park and a handful of shops operate from the front of the building.

There were no security camera installed in the post office and the footage from another one installed in the building campus did not prove to be helpful. The case is under investigation and the investigating officers suspect the thief to be a slim minor boy and the said that the hole in the wall was about two feet wide and one foot long.