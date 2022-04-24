EU Chief Addresses International Solar Alliance, Underlines Significance Of Clean Energy

Addressing a conference at the International Solar Alliance in Gurugram on Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underlined the significance of clean energy. She stated that India and the European Union are closely aligned in the fight against climate change and have understood how precious solar energy is. Leyen further outlined that both India and the EU have embarked on their way to net-zero emissions as Europe wants to be climate neutral by 2050 and India by 2070.

The EU President also lauded India's commitment to cover half of its energy demand from renewable sources by 2030. "This is very ambitious but it's the right way to go. It is difficult to get there but you have to be ambitious in these times of climate crisis," Leyen suggested. She went on to add that both India and Europe are aware that solar energy will play a decisive role in tackling the climate crisis and the need for clean energy has never been more obvious than today. "The extreme weather condition will become more intense if we don't act decisively. We have to step up our efforts in the field of energy transformation and initiatives like the International Solar Alliance are key to this," she added.

EU chief stresses the importance of homegrown clean energy

The EU chief also laid a great emphasis on the importance of homegrown clean energy. Citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, she said that it is a stark reminder for Europeans that dependency on Russian fossil fuels is not sustainable. "How can you do business with someone who openly threatens Europe and wages war against one of your closest neighbours? So our transition to homegrown renewable energy is not only good for the environment but also becomes a strategic investment in security," Leyen claimed.

Von der Leyen hails PM Modi's commitment to make Inda energy independent

Furthermore, She also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to make Inda energy independent before the country celebrates 100 years of its independence in 2047. The EU chief also commended the work International Solar Alliance is doing to develop the new technologies and vowed to always support it. Stressing the need of utilizing the untapped potential, she stated that India and the EU can learn from each other on how to finance, promote and deploy solar energy? How to secure global supply chains, materials needed for solar panels and how to identify the best areas to place those pannels? "Together we can indeed increase the economy of scale and scope in tapping the power of the sun. We should do this through International Solar Alliance," she added.

Image: Twitter/@vonderleyen