'Everyone Is Happy,' Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai With BJP's 1st Candidates' List

There is consensus and everybody is happy, said Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai following the party’s announcement of the first list of its 189 candidates for the Karnataka polls 2023.

“189 candidates' names have been declared. Consensus is there in almost all areas. Some people disagree (with the list) and discussion will be done with them. I am in constant contact with them. I have spoken to Laxman Savadi (State Vice president) & asked him not to take any hasty decision,” stated Bommai.

Karnataka polls 2023: The political struggle begins

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, April 11 unveiled the initial list of their 189 candidates for the next Assembly election slated for May 10.

This marked the beginning of the political struggle in the Karnataka elections. In keeping with the same tactic used in the elections in Gujarat, the saffron movement in Karnataka too intends to run fresh faces in the upcoming elections.

Atmosphere in favor of double engine government

Sharing the BJP's first list of candidates ahead of Karnataka elections 2023, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted, “189 competent candidates of BJP for Karnataka have been finalized for building new India from New Karnataka and all-round development of integrated Karnataka. There is an atmosphere in favor of double engine government rule all over the state and this time we are going to form an absolute majority government. ½.”