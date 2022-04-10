Ex-AIMIM Leader In UP Seeks CM Yogi Adityanath's Aid To Convert To Hinduism; Makes Appeal

In a noteworthy development in Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim couple has demanded to adopt the faith of Hinduism and reached out to Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath to seek help in due process of voluntary conversion. After alleging that the duo did not receive any help or guidance from Muslim religious leaders and organisations, the former district president of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) demanded religious conversion with his spouse.

Former AIMIM district president & wife seek CM Yogi's help to convert to Hinduism

Former AIMIM district president Mohd Ruved Sabir and his wife Samina Parveen appeared in front of Moradabad Police in this regard and have pleaded for justice, as per sources. In fact, the couple has penned a formal complaint about being unable to convert to a religion of their choice and showing faith in the Hindu religion, but no response from the community to initiate the process. The couple appealed for help from Muslim religious leaders and organizations, but the help did not come, now hope from the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," a source told Republic TV.

UP govt comes down heavy on forced religious conversion

On June 22, 2021, a conversion racket was busted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad following the registration of an FIR at Lucknow’s ATS police station. As per reports, two men of Delhi’s Jamia Nagar allegedly ran an outfit involved in converting deaf and dumb students and other poor poverty-stricken people to Islam in Uttar Pradesh with alleged funding from Pakistan’s ISI. Moreover, children and women were lured in with false promises of cash, job, and marriage, and later, converted.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, added that the youth were targeted for coerced religious conversion. "Money from many foreign nations has been pumped in this illegal religious conversion case," UP Police officials had said.

In November 2020, the BJP-run UP government introduced laws to hold people accountable for coercing a person from another community to convert into theirs. The motion followed a campaign against conspiracy to convert women of a certain community to their religion on the pretext of security, etc.