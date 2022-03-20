Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Shesh Paul Vaid blamed then-central and Jammu and Kashmir governments in 1989 for the rise of terrorism in the erstwhile state. He said the first batch of 70 terrorists trained by ISI was arrested by J&K police but the then government decided to release them which gave a boost to ISI's plan of turmoil in Jammu Kashmir.

"You can imagine how it would have impacted the morale of police and security forces. Due to this, the morale of terrorists skyrocketed. They gave terror training to the youth of Jammu & Kashmir. The people of Kashmir and country needs to know if the decision was taken for their benefit," he said.

Many people in the country do NOT know this #KashmirFiles fact: first batch of 70 terrorists trained by ISI were arrested by J&K Police but ill-thought political decision had them released & same terrorists later on lead the many terrorist organizations in J&K. #KashmirFilesTruth — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) March 16, 2022

In a tweet, Vaid said that some of the notorious terrorists who were released include Mohammed Afzal Sheikh of Trehgam, Rafiq Ahmed Ahangar, Mohammad Ayub Najar, Farooq Ahmed Ganai, Ghulam Mohammed Gujri, Farooq Ahmed Malik, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh and Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Teli.

'Kashmiri Pandits were targeted and tortured'

He said that Kashmiri Pandits were targeted in a systematic manner. "Kashmiri Pandits were targeted and tortured. They were murdered. Announcements were made against Kashmiri Pandits from Masjids. This created an atmosphere of fear in the valley."

The former top-cop also added that a soul of the lady who was raped and cut into pieces in a sawmill is still roaming in that area. "She won’t forgive those responsible for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits."

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is a gut-wrenching story of Kashmiri Pandits, who were the victim of the 1990 genocide which is recalled as one of the most tragic events of Indian history. The film has become a trending subject of discussion these days with many voicing their views on it. The film has bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run and has managed to mint good numbers at the box office.

Image: PTI