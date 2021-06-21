EXCLUSIVE: J&K's First Female Fighter Pilot Mawya Sudan's Parents Share Her Success Story

Hailing from Lamberi village along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, Mawya Sudan is the first woman fighter pilot from the Union Territory and the 12th in the country. The younger daughter of Vinod Sudan has made Jammu and Kashmir proud with her achievements.

Mawya did her schooling in Jammu and graduated from Chandigarh. She pursued her master's degree in Defense studies before getting selected for Indian Air Force. Last Saturday, she was commissioned as a fighter pilot at the Airforce Academy in Hyderabad during the Combined Graduation parade ceremony.

Parents of J&K first female fighter pilot shares her story

Her father, Vinod Sudan, who is at present Junior Engineer at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, while speaking to Republic Media Network said, “Mawya has made me proud by adding a feather to the cap. She was always inclined to join Indian Air Force and wanted to become a Fighter Pilot and she made up her mind at the age of 10. Everything she did was to achieve her aim”.

“We extended support and stood by them. We got calls and greetings from many people around the country. Parents should stand with children especially with daughters and they will do well,” Vinod Sudan added.

Sushma Sudan, who was preparing evening tea for us all, got emotional while sharing the success story of her daughter. The mother of the Flying Officer said that her daughter always wanted to be in the Indian Air Force and worked really hard to achieve her dream. “We are proud of her’, she added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha also extended greetings to Mawya Sudan and tweeted, “Congratulations to Mawya Sudan, daughter of J&K, who has been commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force. It is a matter of immense pride & joy to see you scripting history. With this achievement, you have lent wings to the dreams of millions of our daughters.”

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in his congratulatory tweet said, “Our daughters have always made us proud. Congratulations Mawya Sudan on being commissioned as the First ever Woman Fighter Pilot in Indian Air Force from J&K. May your flight inspire many more women to discover their own wings. Jai Hind”.

