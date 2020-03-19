EXCLUSIVE: No Lockdown Announcement In Prime Minister Modi's Address Tonight

Republic World can confirm that there will be no announcement of a lockdown in the Prime Minister's address at 8 pm on Thursday evening. Speaking to Republic World, top government sources said "some media outlets are speculating that PM Modi will announce a lockdown in his address. This information is absolutely incorrect. Such speculation creates unnecessary panic in the minds of people, which is the last thing we need in times like this."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes live at 8 pm tonight and the entire nation will be glued to this address which will also be streamed live on Republic World, followed by an analysis by Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and an eminent panel.

Now that it has been clarified that there will be absolutely no announcement of a lockdown, the focus is on whether the PM will send a message of reassurance and perhaps also announce a few stricter measures while bringing the country together in the battle against the Coronavirus.