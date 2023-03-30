Exclusive: PM Modi Pays Surprise Visit To New Parliament Building, Meets Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, March 30, paid a surprise visit to the new Parliament building which is nearing its completion in the heart of Central Vista in New Delhi. According to sources, PM Modi spent nearly an hour inspecting the work done so far and observed the facilities to be available in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in the new Parliament. He also interacted with the construction workers during his visit. Here are glimpses from his surprise visit.

The new building is part of the redevelopment project of the Central Vista in New Delhi. The project would see the revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new office and residence for the Prime Minister of India and a new Vice President enclave and a common Central Secretariat. The new building, being constructed by Tata Projects Limited, will also have a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

It will also have larger Lok Sabha (770 seats) and Rajya Sabha (384 seats) halls to increase the limited seating capacity, an issue in the current building. The building will also have additional capacity of upto 1,140 seats for joint sessions.