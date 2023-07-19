Exhibition Showcasing Historic Journey Of India-Africa Friendship Opens In Delhi: Culture Ministry

An exhibition showcasing the historic journey of India-Africa friendship through images was inaugurated at the National Museum here on Tuesday, the Ministry of Culture said.

The exhibition titled 'India's Historical Journey with Africa: Marching Ahead Together' was inaugurated by South African High Commissioner Joel Sibusiso Ndebele and Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi, marking Nelson Mandela International Day.

In his address, Ravi reaffirmed India's commitment to include the African Union as a permanent member of the G20, the ministry said in a statement.

Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated every year on July 18, the day he was born in 1918. It is a way to recognise the life and legacy of the global icon and to honour his contributions to the culture of peace and freedom, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement.

This year, the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) in partnership with the National Museum and South African High Commission is commemorating the birth anniversary of Mandela with a special exhibition.

Ndebele acknowledged India's contribution to the decolonisation of Africa and sees India as the champion of the Global South, the statement said. Additional Director General of the National Museum Ashish Goyal mentioned how India-Africa ties that go beyond two millennia can be further strengthened by showcasing the cultural and art practices of African nations.

He emphasised the immense scope for exhibiting African arts and culture at the National Museum and exploring of existing MoUs with African museums to showcase African heritage and India-Africa ties across India.

VIF director Arvind Gupta noted that the United Nations declared 2019-2028 as Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace in September 2018. This has assumed relevance due to the multiple crises that afflict the world today.

The exhibition of nearly 60 photos showcases the historic journey of India-Africa friendship through the exhibition of historic and present-day images as well as other exhibits, it said. Since the eighth century BC, India and many African countries have had regular trade relations.

Today, India and Africa have a thriving partnership driven by capacity building, development cooperation, and economic and technological initiatives to develop together as equals. This event is an opportunity to celebrate this deep connection, the ministry said.

The main objectives of the present exhibition are to commemorate Mandela Day in honour of Mandela's values and for his commitment to the service of humanity and to create awareness of the India-Africa connection from past to present.

The exhibition also enables the exploration of different facets of India-Africa diplomacy and people-to-people connection and promotes and strengthens this historical bonding and generates interest among the common public to learn more about India and Africa, it added. The National Museum has also collated a display of nearly 20 antiquities from ancient Egypt (Africa) and these include female figurines, animals, and functional objects like lamps, pots and decorative panels.

The South Africa High Commission also contributed photos related to Mandela as well as several exhibits recognising African art and culture, the statement said.

National Museum in collaboration with Vivekananda International Foundation @vifindia and South African High Commission is celebrating International Mandela Day(18 July) through a special exhibition focusing on Indo-Africa ties. On view until 30 July. pic.twitter.com/uxIQLpj7qi — National Museum (@NMnewdelhi) July 18, 2023

The exhibition would remain on view till July 30.