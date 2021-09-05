Experts Call For Scientific Probe Of 'mystery Tunnel' Underneath Delhi Assembly Building

The tunnel located beneath the Delhi Assembly building has once again pulled the attention of historians and heritage experts, including those from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The experts have pressed the need for undertaking a scientific investigation of what many call 'the mystery tunnel'.

The tunnel, first reported around 2016, has brought a series of speculations to the forefront. Experts on the other hand said that it will be too early to draw any inference unless the structure is thoroughly examined from an archaeological viewpoint or any documentary record is found.

Entrance to tunnel below Delhi's Old Secretariate building

The hidden structure's entrance lies just below the floor of the assembly hall of the iconic Old Secretariat building, which was constructed in 1912 by the British after the imperial capital was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi.

Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel on Friday had maintained that the historical significance of the tunnel is yet to be authenticated but it is speculated that the tunnel connects the assembly building to the Red Fort. The Delhi Speaker also claimed that there was an "execution room" at the site where Indian revolutionaries were brought to by the British.

Many historians and heritage experts, including those who have performed extensive research on the multi-layered history of Delhi, however, have revealed uncertainty over the claims and recommended scientific study of the structure and the site.

Experts suggest use of technology to test theories

A senior Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said that there are several theories and hypotheses in the absence of investigation. "So, the structures beneath need to be seen archaeologically, first, and even if there are obstructions due to metro and flyover pillars, technology is there to investigate to test the theory. Without investigation, it would not be wise to make comments," the official said.

Furthermore, the Red Fort link hypothesis seems a bit impossible as the distance between the 17th-century Mughal building and the British-era landmark is over 6 km, and with a low height, a tunnel that long would be hard to imagine as it would also be hard to navigate, the official said.

Questions raised over relevance of tunnel

There are multiple passages to reach the Yamuna river from the Red Fort. Without investigation, it is difficult to tell if the purpose of the tunnel in question was to escape or to store and if it was built before the construction of the early 20th-century structure that stands over it, an expert said. Another ASI official said that no communication has been received by the Archaeological Survey of India from authorities of the Delhi Assembly on conducting an archaeological survey of the tunnel.

Designed by architect E Montague Thomas, the current assembly building initially served as the Secretariat of the imperial government while the New Delhi capital was being built.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Picture by ANI)