EXPLAINED | What Is Bird Flu? All About Avian Influenza, Symptoms & Precautions

After bird flu was reported at a poultry farm in Maharashtra's Thane and Vasai-Virar region of neighbouring Palghar, avian influenza has raised concerns over its transmission among humans. It is learned that the reported outbreaks in poultry have immensely impacted livelihoods, the economy, and international trade in affected countries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chances of virus infection transmission to humans are primarily acquired through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments. Also, the ability of sustained transmission among humans has not been acquired by viruses.

What is Bird Flu?

Bird flu or Avian Influenza is a condition caused by infection with Avian (bird) Influenza (flu) Type A viruses which are generally observed among wild aquatic birds. It can also infect domestic poultry, other birds, and animals. Though Avian Flu viruses do not usually infect human beings and such an infection is rare, it is important to take precautions to prevent the spread among humans.

According to a joint statement by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) issued to national food safety authorities, Chicken and other poultry when cooked properly are safe to eat. But, it is further suggested that no birds from flocks with the disease should enter the food chain.

On February 18, around 100 birds at a poultry farm in Shahpur's Vehloli village were reported dead due to H5N1 Avian Influenza. This has raised alarm among concerned authorities. Over 15,600 broiler birds had been culled in Shahapur to comply with the standard operating procedure until Friday morning.

Bird flu symptoms in humans

Some of the common symptoms observed in people who catch bird flu include cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, and shortness of breath. They may also develop life-threatening complications like pneumonia, pinkeye (conjunctivitis), respiratory failure, Kidney dysfunction, and heart problems.

According to the current data, an incubation period for avian influenza A(H5N1) virus infections in humans ranges averaging 2 to 5 days and further to 17 days.

Bird Flu precautions

Apart from antiviral treatment to prevent transmission, public health management includes personal protective measures like regular hand washing with proper drying of the hands must be followed.

Good respiratory hygiene must be maintained such as covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, using tissues, and disposing of them correctly.

Early self-isolation is recommended when a person experience feeling unwell, feverish, and having other symptoms of influenza.

Avoid close contact with sick people. Also, avoid touching one’s eyes, nose, or mouth.

(Image: PTI)