Explosion At Pharma Company In Gujarat's Valsad District Kills 2

A sudden explosion rocked a Pharma company in Gujarat's Valsad district on Monday night followed by a massive fire.

The incident took place in the Van Petrochem Pharma Company in Sarigam GIDC Chemical Zone of Valsad district after a sudden explosion, as per the official ls. Two persons have been killed in the and two were injured. The injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. A part of the building caved in during the incident.

The fire tenders rushed to the exploitation spot after receiving information about the incident. However, the firefighters could not use water to douse the fire, as they were unaware of the chemical that engineered the blast before the blaze.

"We received a call that a fire had broke out. Till now two bodies have been found and two people are admitted to the hospital. When I reached here with the firefighters there was no security personnel. We cannot start the fire fighting operation as we are not sure, which chemical is there, which has caused the fire," said Rahul Murari, firefighter Sarigam.

Vijay Singh Gurjar, Valsaid SP said that two died and two people were injured in a blast that occurred at a company in Sarigam GIDC around 11.30 pm yesterday night. He added that the rescue operation has been stopped temporarily, which will be to be resumed in the morning.

The reason behind the blast and the condition of workers, inside the factory, is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

