'Extremely Thankful To Govt': Indian Nationals Elated After Evacuation From Afghanistan

Two Indian nationals who were evacuated from Afghanistan arrived in Delhi on Friday night and thanked the Government of India for the evacuation process 'amid these hard times.' Satvir Singh and Sorjit Singh were taken out of the Taliban-occupied country on November 18. Sorjit had gone to Afghanistan for 15 days but returned to India after 8 months.

The evacuation process was carried out by the Indian World Forum in coordination with the Government of India's assistance from Sobti Foundation.

On the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Indian World Forum in coordination with GoI & assistance from Sobti Foundation has evacuated Satvir Singh and Sorjit Singh from Afghanistan earlier today. They will be arriving tomorrow at 2210 hrs at Delhi Airport pic.twitter.com/XNJRJzAxsc — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

'People are living in fear in Afghanistan'

Speaking from Delhi Airport, Satvir Singh, Head granthi, Gurdwara Karte Parwan said that people in Afghanistan are living in fear but some representatives of the Taliban had given them assurance of safety and co-operation.

Delhi| People are living in fear there (in Afghanistan), however, some representatives of the Taliban had given us assurance of safety&co-operation...the members of Hindu&Sikh community working in the country want to come to India: Satvir Singh, Head granthi,Gurdwara Karte Parwan pic.twitter.com/d0TW7FPQj0 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Thousands flee from Afghanistan as Taliban fails to serve

According to a recent report from TOLO News, thousands of desperate Afghans flocked at the Nangarhar province a few hours after the Taliban announced the extension of passport services to seven other provinces. In fact, officials have informed that passport offices in the Afghan passport offices have been flooded with applications resulting in chaos and overcrowding in the premises. The officers have also mentioned that they could not entertain new applicants unless and until all the accepted applications get processed. Moreover, the officials have been requesting applicants to follow protocols due to COVID-19.

India's evacuation process in Afghanistan

India had carried out a massive evacuation process right after the Taliban occupied the main capital of Kabul on August 15. Like other countries, India has been working to bring back its diploma as well as the Indian residents living in the war-torn country. Recently, several members of the Sikh community had sent SOS messages to the Government of India seeking their immediate evacuatIon from the Taliban-occupied region and sending them back to their families back in India.

Thanking Republic Media Network for relaying their message, one of the elderly Sikhs said that they have no jobs and currently they are doing nothing in Afghanistan. Earlier, reports had surfaced stating that the Taliban had given an ultimatum to the Sikhs to either convert to Islam or leave the country.