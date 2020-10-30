Fake Case Against Republic Falls Apart After Auditors Clear Hansa Vision-Republic Deal

Republic Media Network welcomes the transparency with which Hansa Vision has made public the audit report that was conducted with the specific purpose of examination of the transactions between itself and ARG Outlier Media Private Limited-- a report that bludgeons the lies of the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police and a section of the media that followed the fake planted story without question or reason. With the audit report now in the public domain, the false case by the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police against Republic completely falls apart.

Exposing the “suspicious money trail” lie pedalled by the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police and published by the likes of the Economic Times and Times of India, the Auditor has certified the accounts and certified it as normal routine business transactions between the two entities. With the Audit report now in the public domain in black and white, every transaction between Hansa Vision and Republic is now before the people of India.

Republic Media Network as well as Hansa Research respectively publicly clarified the facts and put the details of their legitimate transactions into the public domain with complete transparency. Despite the facts coming into the public domain, the Param Bir Singh led Mumbai Police continued riding unabated on its trail of lies and canards against Republic TV when on 27 October, 2020 without basis the Mumbai Police officially stated “during the course of investigation it has been revealed that there has been a money-trail of transaction between a Hansa group company and ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, the company operating Republic TV channels”. We have no doubt that this was an outright vindictive attempt to mislead the public and attempt to, without fact, twist a routine business advertising transaction so as to float a suspicious picture about the two entities.

With Hansa Vision putting out a statement with the full facts and audit report, the lies of Param Bir Singh and the Mumbai Police burn to ash.

- The Hansa Vision statement says, “Hansa Vision, emphatically rejects the allegation of any illegal transaction between Republic TV and itself. On the specific request of Hansa Vision, its statutory Auditor Guru & Ram LLP has certified the accounts and certified the normal routine business transactions entered by Hansa Vision & ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd and that that there are no other transactions with them. It was further clarified by them that Hansa Vision has not been a recipient of any money from Republic TV. ”

- Putting out the specific transaction details between Hasna Vision and Republic TV for the Financial Year 2017-18 and 2018-19 into the public domain, Hansa Vision’s statutory Auditor Guru & Ram LLP has stated, “Hansa Vision has not carried out another business with ARGOMPL subsequently during the financial year 2019-2020 and during the current financial year 2020-21 till date.”

- The auditors reiterate that “Hansa Vision purchases advertising time from Television Channels, advertising space from publications on behalf of its clients.”

As is established in the public domain, Republic had put on-record that it had done legitimate advertising business with one Hansa Vision— documents and correspondence of which are freely and transparently available. Hansa Vision has now provided full details via its auditors and the facts are laid bare before the public at large.

It is now incumbent on the Mumbai Police that first leaked falsities, and then reiterated them in spun falsehoods via official press statements to issue an unconditional public apology along with a clear and detailed explanation of their compulsions to undertake this malicious witch-hunt. Republic Media Network will take strong legal action against the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police for its campaign of falsities



It is clear that in the unexplained eagerness to fix and frame Republic Media Network with a fabricated narrative, the Param Bir Singh led Mumbai Police has sacrificed all semblance of true facts, due process, fair investigation and obedience to court orders.

The facts are in the open before the public, they will also be put before the courts of law. Republic will continue to fight this crumbling of institutional integrity and malafide action by all means permitted under the law, with the people of India on our side.

Republic Media Network has no doubt that the truth and the facts will continue to pour into the public domain, and do so in ways that will drench all those attempting to conceal it.