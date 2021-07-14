'Farmer Died Due To Head And Mouth Injury, Not Of Bullet Wound On Jan 26': Panel Report

A panel of doctors has submitted their report to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police after studying the autopsy report of a farmer who had died on January 26 during a farmer protest. The panel report stated that the farmer died of head and mouth injury as no bullet wound was found on his body.

The doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College studied the autopsy of farmer Navreet Kalra as per court direction.

The postmortem was conducted in Rampur.

As per the court order, the family of the deceased was shown the video of the incident.

Death of a 24- year old farmer

The 24 years old Navreet Singh died on January 26 when farmers created havoc, protesting in the national capital. As per the court order, a panel of 3 doctors was formed to study the autopsy.

After analyzing the X-ray, autopsy, and video, the panel made the report which said that the injury was in the head and mouth and there was no outside thing like metallic radiopacity

This has been considered that as Naveen had trapped beneath the tractor, he suffered injuries in the head and mouth and died

An autopsy is considered as the basis of this report by the panel of doctors.

What were the allegations?

Navreet was a resident of the Dibdibi colony of Rampur. He came to Delhi to join the farmer's protest on January 26. His tractor overturned during which he was injured and died. His family and farmers had claimed that he was shot dead allegedly by police.

But now the panel report has made it clyster clear that he died of his injuries, not of the bullet wounds.

(Image credit: PTI)