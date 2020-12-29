Farmers' Groups Give Consent For 7th Round Of Talks With Centre; 1 Union Backs Out

In a big development on Tuesday, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha- the umbrella organization of 40 farmers' unions accepted the Centre's invite to hold talks on December 30. This will mark the 7th round of talks between the farmer leaders and the Union government amid the ongoing stir against the farm laws. In the letter addressed to Agriculture Ministry Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, the SKM maintained the meeting should focus on the agenda proposed in its previous communication. For instance, it had refused to compromise on the demand for the repeal of the agrarian laws and statutory backing for MSP.

However, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee- one of the 40 unions have decided not to participate in Wednesday's deliberations. It lamented that the NITI Aayog chairman, PM Modi and other Ministers had repeatedly backed the three farm laws. Additionally, the farmers' union opined that the meeting had no concrete agenda.

Farmers' organisations write to the Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture saying,"We accept invitation for talks at 2:00 pm on 30th Dec."; reiterate their proposed agenda for talks incl modalities to repeal farm laws, & mechanism to bring law for providing legal guarantee on MSP. — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Centre's willingness for talks

On Monday, the Union government invited representatives of 40 protesting farmers' unions for talks at 2 pm on Wednesday. Agriculture Ministry Secretary Sanjay Agarwal conveyed this in response to the unions' letter dated December 26 wherein they had expressed willingness to restart talks on Tuesday. Maintaining that the Indian government is always ready to talk to the farmers with an open mind, Agarwal reiterated its commitment to address issues with honest intent. Moreover, he stressed that a detailed discussion will be held on the farmers' concerns pertaining to the three farm laws, procurement at Minimum Support Price, the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

