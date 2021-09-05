Farmer unions called for a Bharat Bandh on September 27 in the Kisan Mahapanchayat organised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Muzaffarnagar against three farm laws on Sunday. Attended by over 300 farmer unions from Uttar Pradesh and other states, they also called for mahapanchayat in Karnal on September 7 against lathi charge on farmers last month.

On August 28, Haryana Police used force on demonstrators at Bastara toll plaza when farmers allegedly blocked the highway and tried to march towards the venue of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting.

The farmers unanimously called for a bandh on September 27. The SKM, in a statement, said that the Mahapanchayat will make the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government realise the power of farmers.

The SMK also announced that they will be organising grand farmers' meet in Lucknow on September 9 and 10. The farmer's body also called for 'Kisan Sansad' in Jaipur on International Day of Democracy i.e. September 15.

Farmers protest: Mission Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh

The farmer unions have made it clear that they would be campaigning against the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. They also threatened to continue their agitations till the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 if their demands are not met.

"When the government of India will invite us for talks, we will go. The farmers' agitation will continue until the government fulfil our demands. The struggle for Independence continued for 90 years so I have no idea for how long this agitation will run," Tikait said.

The agitating farmers will not leave the protest site at Delhi borders "even if our graveyard is made there," BKU leader said, "We will lay down our lives if needed, but will not leave the protest site until we emerge victorious."

Targeting the Centre, he said, "We have been protesting for eight months and many farmers have died, but PM Modi did not even maintain a moment of silence in respect for them. They are selling the nation's properties - LIC, banks and they are being bought by Adani, Ambani. This is not mere Mission UP and Uttarakhand, the nation's democracy is in danger."

The Mahapanchayat saw a massive response from farmers as the event was jam-packed. It was attended by top SKM leaders - Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav, Naresh and Rakesh Tikait to strategise the future of the agitation across the country.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws for the past nine months, which they believe will do away with the MSP system. Till now, the Centre has held over 10 rounds of discussions will farmer unions but to no avail.