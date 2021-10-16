FICCI Conference To Discuss Healthcare Beyond COVID Next Week

Industry body FICCI has announced its 15th edition of the annual healthcare conference FICCI HEAL 2021 on the theme "Transforming Healthcare beyond COVID".

According to a statement, the FICCI HEAL, supported by NITI Aayog will be held from Wednesday to Friday.

The 15th edition of FICCI HEAL on the theme "Transforming Healthcare beyond COVID will be scheduled on a virtual platform and will include keynote addresses, thought leadership and plenary sessions, panel discussions as well as talks covering the entire spectrum of healthcare delivery-public health, capacity building, insurance, digital health, diagnostics, medical technologies, home healthcare as well as vaccines, the statement said.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has been invited to inaugurate the conference, it stated.

