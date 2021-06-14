'File Defamation Case Against Oppn For False Corruption Charges': VHP To Ram Temple Trust

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar on Monday rejected the corruption allegations levelled by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey against Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the purchase of land in Ayodhya. Kumar said that defamation suits will be filed against Opposition parties who are trying to mislead people ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. He informed that it was agreed together that Kusum Pathak would sell this land to Ansari and because this agreement was worth 2 crore, so this deal was done on that very amount.

"The land was in the name of Kusum Pathak. A few years ago she had signed an agreement with Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tripathi in which she agreed to sell it for Rs 2 crore, which was the market rate of the land at the time," Kumar told ANI.

He added that buying and selling of the land are being done on the basis of mutual dialogue and consent.

"Kusum Pathak was ready to sell it but she could not sell it because she had already entered into a deal. Meanwhile, both Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tripathi were also willing to sell it, but they couldn't take that decision without the consent of Kusum and moreover, they didn't have any agreement to sell it. But this deal was not possible without the consent of these four including Harish Pathak," Kumar added.

'Construction of Ram Temple authentic & transparent': VHP President

VHP President claimed that the construction of Ram Temple is authentic and transparent. Attempts to malign this divine movement is unfortunate. It appears that this misinformation campaign is being done by selfish motives. The political parties are trying to politicize the matter but it is related to faith, he said. The VHP leader said the rates of land have increased following the Ram Mandir verdict and the state government's announcement of the Mandir construction.

"The Trust has found that the Circle rate has lost its relevance. The present rate of the land in question is Rs 18.5 crore", he added.

Kumar asserted that there are no irregularities in the deal, he informed that all the money transactions have been done in cash, so there is no question of money laundering.

'Defamation case against Opposition': VHP President

Kumar slammed the Opposition parties and said it is the nature of some people to make false allegations.

"We have suggested the Trust file defamation case against the persons levelling false allegations against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are round the corner that is why they are misleading the people with lies," he said.

Calling the land deal a "transparent" agreement, he made a scathing attack on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, saying that her party had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) questioning the existence of Lord Ram."When Priyanka Ji's party was in power, she refused to acknowledge the existence of Lord Ram and gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court. Sanjay Singh and others should also be tried for defamation," he added.

SP leader alleges corruption & seek CBI probe in Ram Janmbhoomi land deal

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey on Sunday accused Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of committing corruption in a land deal and sought a CBI probe into the matter. Holding a press conference, Pandey said that "The piece of land was earlier purchased for Rs 2 crores by Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari. 10 minutes later, the Trust bought the land for Rs 18.5 crores on March 18."

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)