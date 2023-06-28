File FIR Against Mehbooba For Allegations Against Army: J&K Activist

Days after Mehbooba Mufti’s allegations that the Indian Army forced people to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ inside a mosque in Pulwama, a Jammu-based social activist has sought registration of an FIR against Mehbooba for attempting to spread violence ahead of Eid. National Conference Vice President and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah and his predecessor Ghulam Nabi Azad echoed Mehbooba's statements and demanded that there be a thorough probe into the matter.

Activist Bodh Raj said in his complaint that Mehbooba's charges were without any proof and were made just to spread provocation and communalism amongst the Muslim community, encouraging violence. "This irresponsible act on part of Mehbooba Mufti is a clear violation of the law, and this can lead to the spread of violence ahead of Eid," said the activist.

"The statement of Mehbooba Mufti is aimed at creating a rift between the Hindu and Muslim communities ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. All her allegations are based on rumours and to defame the Indian Army. We have requested an FIR against Mehbooba Mufti for levelling allegations against the Indian Army without proof, and if action is not taken, we will approach the court to put Mehbooba behind bars. We have been assured by the police that action will be taken on this complaint," he added.

Bodh Raj sought the FIR on grounds that the he had ample proof of Mehbooba's provocative and irresponsible Twitter remarks.

Sources in the Army say that the security force has always maintained the highest standards of professionalism while performing duties in any of the circumstances, and the same has been proven over time. "All troops of the Indian Army are trained to act on the ground in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures, and any deviation from the same is taken seriously by the top brass. The commanders on the ground ensure that the sanctity of the force remains intact while operating in the most challenging conditions," he added.

Mehbooba Mufti is the leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP). She served as the 9th and last chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2016 to 2018. She was also the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.