Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thanks People For Giving Suggestions On GST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, on Sunday tweeted to thank all the people who gave their suggestions on the GST process. On Saturday, the Finance Minister had invited people to offer their suggestions for simplifying and easing the GST process. Post this, she tweeted to say that this positive approach of the people would help improve the system saying that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) and the GST offices would put them to god use.

Thanking everyone who took time out to give suggestions on #GST processes and their simplification. Your positive approach towards improving the system is valued and appreciated. I am sure that @cbic_india and @gstindia shall put them to good use. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 8, 2019

The Central GST and State GST authorities organized a nationwide GST stakeholder feedback process ahead of the new GST return that is to be introduced from April 1, 2020. "A gentle reminder: Today, 7 December, all GST offices will be ready to receive suggestions on simplifying/easing the filing process. Invite those interested in providing suggestions to kindly approach the nearest office," Sitharaman had tweeted earlier. The entire aim of this exercise was to asses the ease of compliance as well as ease of uploading of these new returns so that the trade does not face any difficulty when the new returns are made legally mandatory.

Massive nationwide feedback

The feedback received from across the nation would then be heard in feedback sessions which will be attended by all prominent chambers of commerce and industry and other organizations representing taxpayers and tax practitioners as well as compliance managers said the Finance Ministry. The tax officers would then be able to assist tax-payers in trying out the new returns. This is the first time after the introduction of GST that a taxpayer consultation is being done on such a massive scale. Earlier, back in November Sitharaman had invited some GST taxpayer, chartered accountants, and tax practitioners to help in assessing first-hand response to the various GST returns especially the new returns.

