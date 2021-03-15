FIR Filed Against Hitesha Chandranee Who Accused Zomato Delivery Boy Kamaraj Of Assault

An FIR has been filed against Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandranee who had earlier accused Zomato's delivery boy Kamaraj of assaulting her over a delay in her food order. As per news agency ANI, the FIR has been filed under Section 355 (assault), 504 (insult) & 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC at Bengaluru's Electronic City Police Station based on Kamaraj's complaint.

Over the past week, social media has been heavily divided after Bengaluru-based model and makeup artist, Hitesha Chandranee accused Zomato's delivery executive Kamaraj of assaulting her, sharing graphic images of her nose bleeding. While the delivery partner involved in the alleged incident was immediately suspended, Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal released a statement saying that the company is currently providing all resources to Kamaraj in order to ensure that "both sides of the story come to light" in the "spirit of fairness".

What Kamaraj has said

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kamaraj had alleged that Hitesha had refused to pay after accepting the order since he was late for the delivery.

"She started hitting me with slippers and at some point in time while safeguarding myself, my left hand touched her right hand and the ring which she worn hit her nose and it started bleeding. I don't want to make it more complicated, let the truth win. If not, I will fight it legally. I have a mother with co-morbid conditions, my father died 15 years back, I am the only breadwinner for my family. I am working in Zomato for the past 26 months with 4.7 ratings. As of now, the company has blocked my ID until this case completes and assured of taking it back once the matter resolves," he told ANI.

What is Hitesha alleging?

Hitesha posted a four-minute-long video and explained the entire episode from her perspective. In the video which has now gone viral, the Instagram influencer said, "I didn't open the full door, I spoke to him from a gap in the door and told him am talking to the customer care... But he refused to take the order and started screaming, 'bloody I am your slave or what'... I got scared and I tried to shut the door. But he was so huge, he pushed back the door, snatched the order back from my table, and punched me. Then he ran away..."