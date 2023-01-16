Last Updated:

FIR Filed Against 'offensive' Remarks On Daughters Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & MS Dhoni

The Delhi police on Monday registered an FIR against objectionable remarks on the daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

Megha Rawat
Virat Kohli

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a notice was sent by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) against objectionable remarks made on daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma online. A senior police official who is privy to the investigation asserted that the matter is being pursued with Twitter. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of cricketer Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Culprits will be arrested soon and will be put behind the bars."

Earlier, DCW chief Swati Maliwal shared some screenshots of the abusive comments made on Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira Sharma. Sharing the screenshots on Twitter, Maliwar wrote: "Lewd comments are being made about Kohli and Dhoni's daughters on Twitter, similarly Rohit Sharma's wife and daughter are also being targeted. What is happening?"

Swati Maliwal had earlier raised concern for the abuse that Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's daughters Vamika and Ziva faced online. Maliwal asked the Mumbai Police and Delhi Police to lodge FIRs against such haters who make such derogatory comments and hide behind social media handles. 

