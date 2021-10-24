Last Updated:

Fire, Flooding Reported Onboard Indian Navy Vessel 'INS Ranvijay', 4 Sailors Injured

The incident took place on Saturday night when INS Ranvijay was at the Visakhapatnam coast after returning from an exercise of the Indian Navy in the sea.

After returning from a regular exercise at the sea, the Indian Navy's destroyer ship, INS Ranvijay on Saturday caught fire and flooding was reported onboard. The incident took place on Saturday night when it was at the Visakhapatnam coast. As confirmed by the officials of Eastern Naval Command, the incident occurred around 5:30 PM and was later brought under control by the naval teams present in the situation. 

Apart from that, the incident of fire and flooding has left four sailors injured who were involved in the fire fighting process and are now undergoing treatment at the naval hospital, INHS Kalyani. An official release further states that the ship came back from a naval exercise and was standing at the Visakhapatnam Naval Harbour. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known and a Board of Inquiry has been ordered for investigating the cause of the incident.

A Rajput-class destroyer, INS Ranvijay has been active in service with the Indian Navy. It was commissioned in January 1988 and since then has been working actively. Apart from that, it has also participated in several important exercises including the Malabar Naval Exercise, Indra War Games, Simbex War Games, and so on.

Fire onboard INS Vikramaditya

This is not the first incident of fire onboard a ship. Earlier in the month of May, a minor fire was also reported on India's aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya. However, the fire was brought under control and all the sailors were rescued safely. Further, no major damage was reported. 

Image: PTI

