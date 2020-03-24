BREAKING: First Positive Coronavirus Case Reported In North-East India; Statement Here

The first case of Coronavirus has been reported in India's North-East. The case has been reported from Manipur. The 23-year-old patient has a travel history to London.

First positive case reported

The North-East of India, which was so far free from COVID-19, has reported the first case on Tuesday morning. As per the information available with us, the patient arrived from London on March 19 and was under mandatory quarantine. The throat and nasal swab collected from the patient tested positive at the JNIMS in Imphal.

It may be mentioned that several states of the region, including Manipur, are under complete lockdown. The other states are Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura. In Sikkim, the lockdown will begin on Wednesday at 6 am. Meanwhile, Meghalaya has imposed a series of restrictions.

The entire region particularly Assam is on war footing to fight Covid-19. The State government has taken a series of measures including identifying university hostels and hotels in the city of Guwahati to be converted into makeshift hospitals if necessary.