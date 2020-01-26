India Gears Up For First Republic Day Celebrations After Formation Of CDS

India’s 71st Republic Day will be the first time Chief of Defence Staff, the post held by former Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat will attend the Republic Day parade and welcome the Prime Minister along with the three defence chiefs. It will be interesting to note who introduces the three service chiefs to the prime minister — the defence secretary as usual or the CDS. There will also be no wreath-laying at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate this year on Republic Day.

This year's parade ceremony will mark the first time when the Prime Minister will visit the newly built National War Memorial near India Gate instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire nation will pay solemn tributes to the martyrs of all the armed forces by laying a wreath. The parade will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. This year's parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

The series of first

This year's Republic Day parade will see President Ram Nath Kovind hosting this year's Chief Guest President of the Federal Republic of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro. The Dhanush gun or the ‘desi’ Bofors of the Army will be on the show, as will the Chinook and Apache helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Apart from that, a 65-member all-women bikers contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that will show off some daredevil stunts. Yet another first will be witnessed at the Beating the Retreat ceremony, on 29 January, which marks the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.

Twenty-two tableaux

The 71st Republic Day parade will have Twenty-two tableaux, 16 from states and Union Territories and Six tableaux from different ministries and departments will highlight multiple far-reaching reforms of the government, including 'Startup India', 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna' and 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. The glorious past and vibrant future of the Kolkata Port Trust is the theme of the tableau of the Ministry of Shipping. The Veterans' tableau, marking the recognition and respect to the soldiers' selfless service to the nation, will showcase the theme 'Force behind the Force'.

